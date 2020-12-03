TOWN OF TRENTON
Thomas C. ‘Tom’ Olson
Oct. 21, 1940 - Dec. 2, 2020
Thomas C. “Tom” Olson, 80, of the Town of Trenton, passed away on December 2, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Tom was born on October 21, 1940, in Menominee, Michigan, the son of the late Otto and Theresa (nee Laveck) Olson. Tom graduated from Menominee High School in 1958. Following high school he proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1958 to 1962. On October 26, 1963, he was united in marriage to Dorothy Miller in Wausaukee. Tom enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, woodworking, and reading.
Those Tom leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Dorothy; three children, Sandra (Michael) Albinger, Susan Achatz, and Catherine (David) Cuppan; four grandchildren, Amy Albinger, Adam (Tanna) Albinger, Justin Achatz, and Emily Cuppan; a sister, Monica Botzau; a brother, Paul (Fae) Olson; three brothers-in-law, Robert (Mary Ann) Miller, Donald Miller, and Gerald Miller; other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a grandson, Jeremy Achatz; a brother, John Olson; a sister, Gertrude (Leonard) Kroll; two sisters-in-law, Mary Schurr and Ellen (Eugene) Williams; and his parents-in-law, Ellis and Anne Miller.
Private funeral services for Tom will be held at the Myrhum - Patten Funeral Home with Deacon Mark Jansen officiating. If you wish to view the private service, please follow the Myrhum - Patten Funeral Home on Facebook. The service will be streamed live on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Mooney and his staff. In addition to Kelly and Nicole at Horizon Hospice.
The Myrhum - Patten Funeral Home has been entrusted with Tom’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.