Thomas H. Boelkow, 89
Thomas H. Boelkow was born to eternal life on July 6th, 2020 at home following a short battle with Leukemia. He was born on May 17th 1931 in Milwaukee, son of the late Howard C. and Pearl Kaestner Boelkow.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years Josephine Amoroso Boelkow, sons and daughter, Thomas H. (Joni) Boelkow Jr, Laurel (Robert) Runte, Jeffrey (Kelly) Boelkow. Further survived by his grandchildren, Stacy, Lindsay (James), Amanda (Adam), Robert (Lauren), Erik, Brian, Zachary. Great grandchildren Preston, Jared, Courtney, Atticus, Alba, and baby boy Runte this fall.
Tom was an avid sportsman and conservationist. He founded the Brown Deer Ducks Unlimited chapter in 1984 and served on national committees through 2015.
He was a commercial flooring contractor for over 50 years; founding member of the American Subcontractors Association of Greater Milwaukee; chairman of the Southeastern WI Carpentry Training Fund and JAC; president of the Southeastern WI Floor Coverers Association, Allied Construction Employers Association, and the Brown Deer Businessmen’s Association; and a member of the Brown Deer Planning commission for over 20 years.
A memorial service for Thomas will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory, W63 N527 Hanover Ave., Cedarburg. Family and friends are welcome at the funeral home for visitation from 3 p.m. until the time of service. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Coletta of Wisconsin in the name of Stacy Boelkow are appreciated.
Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family and can be reached at 262-377-0380.