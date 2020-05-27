MAYVILLE
Thomas J. McDonald
July 9, 1950 — May 21, 2020
Thomas J. McDonald, age 69, of Mayville died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the Crossroads Care Center in Mayville. He was born July 9, 1950, in Libertyville, Ill., to James and Carol (nee Hoffman) McDonald.
Tom worked as a machinist at Mayville Engineering Company and Helgeson Industries.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church in Allenton with the Very Reverend Richard Stoffel presiding. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Tom did not prefer to have a visitation so please meet at church for Mass.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. Please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook and leave your condolences.