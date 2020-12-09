TOWN OF POLK
Thomas J. Weinand
Aug. 13, 1939 — Dec. 5, 2020
Thomas J. Weinand, age 81, of the Town of Polk died on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at his residence. He was born August 13, 1939 in Shorewood to Sylvan “Max” and Genevieve (nee Malloy) Weinand. On November 22, 1962, he was united in marriage to Genevieve Toth at St. Rita Catholic Church in West Allis.
Tom was a proud army veteran serving the country as a military policeman in Germany from 1962 to 1964. He worked as a photographer for many years at Frank Mayer and Associates in Grafton. Tom was also a 65-year veteran of the National Ski Patrol serving Little Swiss Valley, Sunburst, and most recently as Patrol Director at Fox Hill. In addition, Tom worked tirelessly as the de facto hill manager and maintenance department for the Fox Hill Ski Club.
Tom is survived by his wife of 58 years, Genevieve, his son Timothy (Mary) Weinand of Menomonee Falls, 5 grandchildren: Jacob Westmore, Evan Westmore, Michael (Lori) Weinand, Kathryn Weinand and Christopher Weinand; and 2 great-grandchildren: Aiden and Lily Weinand. He is further survived by 2 sisters-in-law: Susan Weinand and Marie Kussman, a brother-in-law Albert (Carol) Toth and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Max and Genevieve Weinand, his daughter and son-in-law Laura and Richard Westmore, his brother James Weinand and 2 brothers-in-law Robert Kussman and John (Joan) Toth.
The service will be held entirely outdoors at Fox Hill Ski Club, 4297 Cty Hwy NN, West Bend; please dress appropriately for the weather. The family will greet visitors on Thursday, December 10th from 1 PM until services at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Fox Hill Ski Club are appreciated. For any current or former ski patrollers or ski instructors that plan on attending, please wear your uniform coat or vest. We will be outdoors for COVID precautions, and uniforms are more than appropriate. Please bring your own chair and masks are required.
A post-COVID-era memorial service will be held on a future date.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. Please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook and leave condolences.