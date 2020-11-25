Thomas L. Shelby
Thomas L. Shelby, age 75, went home to the Lord’s house on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Felice Szulczewski.
Tom is survived by his beloved wife, Judy; he was devoted father to Steven (Luann) Shelby, Daniel (Kim) Shelby, Jennifer Shelby (Matt), Michael Ramstack (Marianne), Daniel Ramstack (Beth); proud grandfather to Jessica, Nick, Ryan, Tommy, Matt, and Max; and his precious great-grandchildren. He was best big brother to Phil (Jane) Shelby, Gregg Shelby, and Debbie (Jeff) Parmeter.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, November 30, promptly at 3:30 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (6869 Wildwood Road, West Bend) with Pastor Darren Knoll presiding. The visitation will be held at the church on Monday, November 30, from 2:00-3:30 p.m. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.