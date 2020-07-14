WEST BEND
Thomas R. Schweizer
Thomas R. Schweizer, 82, of West Bend passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020, after a brief illness.
He was the beloved husband of 62 years to Sharon (nee Elliott). Tom was a retired captain with the Wauwatosa Fire Department. He loved all sports, especially golf, and was an avid poker player. He enjoyed a vigorous debate on a multitude of topics. Tom will always be remembered for his deep devotion, love and dedication to his children and grandchildren. He was a fixture at all of their events and activities. His greatest joy in life was their happiness and the fulfillment of all of their hopes and dreams. There was no one prouder of each of them.
If you ever needed someone to run into a burning building to save a life without a moment’s hesitation or offer you a sage piece of advice at just the right moment, Tom was your person.
He was the loving father of Scott (Stacey Reese), Terry (Jennifer Bates) and daughter Kristin. He will be deeply missed by his seven loving grandchildren Ally Bailey (Sean), Mack, Sam, Jake and Josh Schweizer, Drake and Nadia Reese, and is also survived by many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Schweizer; mother, Marie Lubbers; and sister Joan Lanser.
Due to current restrictions, a private memorial service will be held for Tom’s family at a later date.
Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
In Tom’s honor, donations can be made in his name to the Sisters of the Divine Savior or charity of your choice and would be gratefully appreciated.
