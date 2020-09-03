Thomas ‘Taco’ H. Kroening, 67
Tom “Taco” H. Kroening of Cedarburg passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 27. He was 67 years old.
Tom was born in Milwaukee on September 25, 1952, son of the late Harry Kroening and Betty (nee Does) Kroening. The family moved to Cedarburg in 1967, where he graduated from Cedarburg High School. “Taco” will be well-remembered as everyone’s favorite bartender who always served a very generous drink as well as leant an ear that could be talked to. Whether that be at Stagger Lees, Rev’s Tiki Lounge, Flying Circus, Bogarts, John Does, The Stag, The Swinging Door, Hare’s on Vliet, or Libby’s, some of which he was the proprietor. There was also a stint where he worked as bar manager aboard the NCL cruise ship The Pride of Hawaii.
Tom was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed watching the Brewers, Badgers, Packers and Bucks. He attended several Final Fours for college basketball, Badgers football bowl games, and loved to travel to Brewers away games and Bucks playoff games.
Tom is survived by his mother, Betty Kroening; twin brother, Terry (Karen) Kroening; brothers Steven (Mary) Kroening, David (Lori) Kroening, Mark Kroening, Charlie Kroening, and Michael (Donna) Kroening. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his sister-in-law Karen M. Kroening.
A private celebration of life will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Immanuel Lutheran Church, Cedarburg.
