WEST BEND
Thomas ‘Tom’ John Thelen
July 5, 1930 — April 1, 2020
A memorial Mass of Christian burial for Tom will be held Friday, June 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church with the Rev. Nathan Reesman presiding. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be a visitation so please meet at church for Mass. On Wednesday, April 1, 2020, Thomas Thelen of West Bend, beloved husband of Gladys Thelen, passed into eternal life peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Thomas is father of Gary (Carol) Thelen, Michael (Susan) Thelen, Linda (Richard) Goeden and Alan Thelen (special friend, Bonnie Kolbe); proud grandfather of Megan Goeden (Brian Schulte), Catherine (T.J.) Kavanagh, Nicholas Goeden, Paul Goeden, Michael Thelen, Anna Thelen, Dillon Thelen, Margaret Thelen, Cathleen Goeden, Julia Thelen, Jack Thelen and Caroline Thelen; and great-grandfather to Thomas and Warren Kavanagh. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Viola; sister, Dolores Stifter; brothers Raymond, Kenneth and Paul. Thomas is survived by his younger brother, Robert (Bunny); sisters-in-law Shirley Thelen and Agnes Vorphal, and beloved nieces and nephews.
