WEST BEND
Thomas “Tom” R. Wilkerson
May 4, 1942 — Oct. 18, 2020
Thomas “Tom” R. Wilkerson, 78, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Sunday October 18, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. He was born on May 4, 1942, to the late Clarence and Frieda (nee Duke) Wilkerson in Gordonsville, Va. He grew up in Virginia and was raised by his grandparents, Raleigh and Margareta Duke, and his mother, Frieda Duke. Tom attended Miller School in Charlottesville Virginia. He honorable served in the United States Air force as a weather man. Tom moved to Wisconsin and graduated from MSOE with his Bachelor of Science in Engineering and later went on to receive his master’s at Marquette University, receiving high honors as both. On August 14, 1971, he was united in marriage to Barbara Baxter in Milwaukee. He worked as an engineer at Schlitz Brewery in Milwaukee and then worked for GE Medical as a medical engineer for 30 years until retirement. Tom was a member of the GE Elfun Society and of the Lt. Ray Dickup American Legion Post #36 in West Bend. He volunteered as a tutor at West Bend High School and Lomira elementary with his grandchildren, and also tutored at Moraine Park Technical College.
Tom enjoyed auditing college classes at UW-Milwaukee and Washington County. He was a mathematician and loved solving difficult math problems. Tom was an avid artist, enjoying painting, woodworking, drawing, and sketching. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren as was known as “Papa” by many. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Those Tom leaves behind to cherish his memory include his two daughters, Missi (Garry) Mickel and Mindy (Brian) Van Epps; five grandchildren, Dustin Leeman, Dakota Mickel, Damion Wilkerson, Sommer (Juan) Berlanga, and Austin (Brittany Malzahn) Mickel; a great-granddaughter, Adaline Berlanga; sister-inlaw, Nancy Hamm; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Wilkerson, and his sister, Earlene Lovelace.
A funeral service is remembrance of Tom will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family.
