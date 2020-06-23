Todd A. Weir
Feb. 18, 1967 — June 19, 2020
Todd A. Weir passed away suddenly on Friday, June 19, 2020, at his residence at the age of 53 years.
Todd was born on February 18, 1967 in Milwaukee to Robert and Mary (nee Van Willigen) Weir. He was a graduate of West Bend East High School. Todd married Kristy (nee Fish) on September 27, 1997, at First Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedarburg. Todd was the owner/operator of Surface Pro Inc. for over 10 years. Over the last two years Todd thoroughly enjoyed working at Cedar Lake Sales. He enjoyed the outdoors which included hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and 4-wheeling. Todd had a passion for cooking for friends and family in the “grill shack.” Todd also liked spending time with Mitchell and his buddies. He was very instrumental in working with Mitchell for his 4-H steer projects and being a part of showing the steer at the local and state fair. Todd was the kind of person that would give you the shirt off his back for anyone. He would be there for all the neighbors helping with all their projects. You could always count on Todd for a hand and a smile.
Todd is survived by his wife, Kristy, and his son, Mitchell. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
A sharing of memories of Todd will be at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Weir family farm (1854 Rusco Drive, West Bend, WI). Friends and family are welcome for a gathering at the farm on Thursday, June 25 from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
A special thank-you to Todd’s little buddies: Cole Poole, Kyle Bath, Nic Limberg and Craig and Kathie Weinand for all their support.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.