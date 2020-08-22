WEST BEND
Todd Eric Nielsen
Sept. 8, 1950 — Aug. 20, 2020
Todd Eric Nielsen, of West Bend, passed away August 20, 2020 at the age of 69. Todd was born September 8, 1950 to Chester and Eleanor Nielsen. He was raised in West Bend, graduated from West Bend High School in 1969, and spent most of his career working for the family business. Todd enjoyed road biking, long walks, and had a terrific sense of humor. He also spent many years as an CB radio operator and a volunteer with the Civil Air Patrol and Interfaith Caregivers. In 1990, Todd met the love of his life, Carolyn, whom he married in 1992. They spent 22 loving years together traveling, shopping, and going to many art fairs. Todd and Carolyn were always together and will now be reunited in eternal life.
Todd had a very strong sense of family and friendship. He was a devoted uncle to his eleven nieces and nephews and seventeen grandnieces and grandnephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
Todd is survived by his siblings Chester (Maribeth) Nielsen, Nancy (Robert) Nemec, Mark (Cindi) Nielsen, and Barbara (Douglas) Hambleton, as well as all of his nieces and nephews.
A private Celebration of Life is being planned by the family.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the thoughtful and caring staff of Cedar Communities and Cedar Crossings Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cedar Community Foundation, Interfaith Caregivers, Trinity Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, Kathy’s Hospice, or the charity of your choice.