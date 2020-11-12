Tom Johnson, 82
Tom Johnson, age 82 years, of Cedarburg passed away at his residence on Saturday, November 7. He was born January 13, 1938 in Milwaukee, son of the late George and Mary Kolarsky Johnson.
Tom served in the U.S. Army and worked for Doerr Electric and Leeson Electric.
On May 22, 1965, he married Emeline Buch as St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton. Tom is survived by his wife, Emeline; his son, Jay Johnson; daughter, Joy Johnson-Booth; his granddaughter, Violet Booth; and sister-and brother-in-law, Nathalie and Harold Schmidt. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, followed by military honors. Visitation at the funeral home Saturday from 10 - 11 a.m.
Tom was a lifetime member of the American Legion and a member of the Wisconsin Slovak Historical Society.
Due to the Corona virus face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.
Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.