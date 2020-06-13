CUDAHY
Valentina Rose Skurek
Feb. 26, 1994 — June 9, 2020
Valentina Rose Skurek, age 26, of Cudahy left us for her very special place in Heaven on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was born February 26, 1994, in Onesti, Romania, and was welcomed into her new family, parents Michael and Michele Skurek, on April 2, 2000.
As a young girl, she loved drawing, gymnastics, swimming and playing a variety of outdoor sports, especially as a pitcher in softball. Valentina graduated from West Bend West High School where she played the flute, pitched in softball and proudly ran as a member of the Lady Spartans cross country team. While attending high school she earned her certified nursing assistant certification.
She served as a CNA and had just begun a nursing program at Milwaukee Area Technical College. Her loving and humorous personality was appreciated by the residents of the senior living and rehabilitation facilities in which she was employed. She cared deeply for her co-workers and her patients. Most recently she gowned up daily to protect herself while providing care during an outbreak at her facility, concerned but dedicated to helping those in need.
She made a point to spend time with her family and especially cherished visits from her loving “GMa and GPa” whose love for her was beyond measure. She enjoyed bicycle rides and recently took up the joy of running once again. Whenever possible, Valentina loved to laugh and to make people laugh. Most of all, she was incredibly generous — she loved people and made many friends, from all walks of life.
Valentina will forever be loved by her parents, Michael and Michele Skurek of West Bend; two brothers, Benjamin (Ashley) Skurek of Melbourne, Florida and Roman Skurek of West Bend; grandparents, Lawrence and Gwenda Harrison of Whitewater; her devoted aunt Janine and many aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Alfred and Rosalie Kilsdonk of Racine.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held with the support of the Phillip Funeral Home to celebrate Valentina’s life at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Saint Frances Cabrini Church, in West Bend. Immediately following, by a procession, burial will take place at Washington County Memorial Park. Due to current restrictions, there will be no visitation. We ask out of respect for all in attendance that masks be worn during the services and appropriate social distancing is observed.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Valentina’s name to the United Way are most welcome due to their support for critical services when they are needed most, including funding to the 211 IMPACT help line, which Valentina called with her own initial coronavirus questions. (United Way of Washington County, https://www.unitedwayofwashingtoncounty.org or United Way of Greater Milwaukee/Waukesha County, Make a Gift). Donations may also be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/valentina-skurek-memorial-tribute.
Valentina, we love you and will miss you very much!