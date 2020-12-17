KEWASKUM
Verna A. Hausner
Nov. 27, 1927 - Dec. 14, 2020
Verna A Hausner (nee Marquardt), 93, of Kewaskum was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 14, 2020.
She was born November 27, 1927, to the late Herman and Adelia (nee Habeck) Marquardt in the Town of Auburn, Fond du Lac County. She was confirmed on September 8, 1940, at Peace Lutheran Church of Waucousta, with her memory verse Psalms 119:105, “Thy word is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path.” On August 31, 1946, she was united in marriage to Ralph Hausner at St. Lucas Church in Kewaskum. Verna helped farm with her husband mostly in the Town of Scott until they moved to the Campbellsport area in 2002. There Ralph passed away on January 5, 2005. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and helping Ralph make wood after they quit farming. They enjoyed traveling to Canada to see her daughter and family, and traveled with her friends, Kermit and Delores Miske. Verna was a member of the woman’s evening guild. She especially enjoyed spending time with all her family, and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Those Verna leaves behind to cherish her memory include her four children, Ron Hausner, Judy Grimins, David (Mary) Hausner, and Ken (Patty) Hausner; a son-in-law, Reinhard Schumacher; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Verna was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Schumacher; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Hausner; three brothers, Jerome (Luella) Marquardt, Sylvester Marquardt, and Gerold (Lorraine) Marquardt; a sister, Romilda (LeRoy) Heider; and brother-in-law, Wally (Laura) Ferber.
A private family service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church. The service will be recorded and posted on the funeral home website.
In lieu of flowers, please send any memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery Fund in Verna’s name.
In lieu of flowers, please send any memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery Fund in Verna's name.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at the Kettle Moraine Gardens and Horizon Hospice for their loving care of Verna.
