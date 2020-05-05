Victor Schreiner, 92
Victor (Vic) Schreiner, 92, of Grafton passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020, at Lawlis Family Hospice. He was born to parents Andrew and Minnie (née Lemke) Schreiner in Town Ten (Grafton), the middle child of three siblings. He met his loving wife and best friend, Helga Schreiner (née Kutschka), of 64 years in Germany while in the Army in the Korean conflict. After a three-year, long-distance courtship, they married in 1955 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grafton. He worked as a tool & die maker for Grob Inc. for 40 years. He was predeceased by parents Andrew and Minnie Schreiner, sister Caroline Schreiner, and brother Elroy Schreiner.
Vic is survived by his loving wife, Helga, and his three daughters: Angela Wilz and her husband, Lawrence in Minnetonka, Minn., Monica Scholz and her husband Theodore in Kenosha, and Mary Ann Boyd and her husband, Michael, in Sussex; as well as seven grandchildren: Katie (Scholz) Hart, Tracy Scholz, Andrew Wilz, Erin Boyd, Jacqueline (Wilz) Gibson, John Scholz, and Kelly Boyd. Vic also has four great-grandchildren: Makenzie, Jack, Peter, Eleanor, with one more on the way.
There will be no visitation at Mueller Funeral Home due to the coronavirus. A celebration of his life will be scheduled when others are able to gather at a future date. Private burial will take place at St. Joseph’s Cemetery. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions in the memory of Vic Schreiner to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grafton.