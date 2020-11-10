Victor 'Vic’ Krause, 74
Victor ‘Vic’ Krause was born into eternal life on November 3, 2020, at the age of 74. He was born on June 28, 1946, to Alex and Olga Krause of Saukville. Victor was the brother to Diana (Krause) Giebel. Victor and Janet were married on May 21, 2006, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Vic was a devoted and cherished father to Vicki, Steven, Ashley (Brent), Tony and stepson Joe Daniel Trott; and the proud Grandpa to Zoe, Zayden, Maddox, Skylar, and Callie. He was cherished by the rest of his family and his beloved friends. He was preceded in death by his sister Marie (Krause) Bieterman and his wife, Jacklyn (Steckhahn) Krause.
Victor graduated from Port Washington High School in 1964. He then went to honor his country in the United States Navy. Victor also began his career as a barber, eventually owning Vic’s Barber Shop in Cedarburg, where his work ethic was unmatched. He took such pride being a barber in the community. Vic loved to bowl, play cards and golf, enjoying life through jokes. Vic made the world a better place. His presence will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church are appreciated.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 14, at St. Paul Lutheran Church (701 Washington St, Grafton, WI 53024) at 12:30 p.m. Visitation will be held prior, at Mueller Funeral Home (979 N. Green Bay Rd, Grafton, WI 53024) from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Interment St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery.
