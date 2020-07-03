WEST BEND
Virginia M. ‘Ginny’ Warner
July 12, 1923 — June 30, 2020
Virginia M. “Ginny” Warner, 96, of West Bend, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at New Perspective in West Bend. Virginia was born on July 12, 1923, in West Bend, the daughter of the late Elmer and Linda (nee Binder) Bastian. On December 9, 1944, she was united in marriage to Edward Backhaus at Emmanuel United Church of Christ in West Bend. Edward preceded Ginny in death on January 16, 1986. On September 24, 1986, she was united in marriage to Roy Warner at St. John’s Lutheran Church in West Bend. Roy preceded Ginny in death on November 24, 2014.
Ginny was active at St. John’s Church and school. She served on the faculty as a teacher’s aide and also was past president of the St. John’s Guild and secretary of the St. John’s Cookbook Committee.
She was a charter member of Hon-E-Kor and enjoyed golfing to the age of 90. Ginny’s family and friends enjoyed many homemade treats. She loved keeping up with the antics of the grandchildren and great-grandchildren – they always could bring a smile to her face.
Those Ginny leaves behind to cherish her memory include a daughter, Ann (Dave) Hinz of Clearwater, Florida; four grandchildren, Lori (Paul) Popernik of Chicago, Illinois, Len (Lori) Miller of West Bend, Erica Hinz of Pinellas Park, Florida, and Zachary Hinz (Fiance, Bernadette Hardigan) of Tampa, Florida; a son-in-law, Larry Miller of West Bend; a stepson, Bret (Jenny) Warner of Campbellsport; a niece, Heather (Mike) Davidson of St. Germain; a close family friend, Marge Schrauth of West Bend; and other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husbands and parents, Ginny was preceded in death by a daughter, Lynn Miller; a brother, Dave Bastian; and a sister, Ann Mae Bastian.
Ginny’s family will greet relatives and friends at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington Street, in West Bend on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. There will then be a procession from the funeral home to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 609 South 6th Avenue, in West Bend for a celebration of life at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Michael Schram will officiate and burial will follow at Union Cemetery in West Bend. Memorials to St. John’s Organ Fund, Scholarship Fund, or School are appreciated.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home has been entrusted with Ginny’s arrangements. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.myrhumpatten.com.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers at New Perspective and Heartland Hospice for the excellent care she received.