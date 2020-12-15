Walter H. ‘Walt’ Zautcke, 70
Walt Zautcke, of Grafton, passed away at the Froedtert Hospital, in West Bend, on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the age of 70 years.
Walt was born on December 12, 1949, in Milwaukee, the son of the late Harold Zautcke and the late Irene (nee Hannemann) Zautcke. He was later united in marriage to Karen Goetter on August 21, 1971, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, in Grafton. Together their marriage was blessed with a son, Chris Zautcke.
Walt worked as an insulator and carpenter on many residential construction sites, and was a member of the Carpenters Union for over 30 years. Even after his retirement, Walt gave his time and talents to many family and friends, working as “their handyman”. Walt had a zest for life including an infectious smile and a quick wit. He loved spending time at their up-north cabin, hanging out with his many friends, but his true love was his wife, Karen, as well as spending time with his two grandchildren, Caleb and Parker.
Walt is survived by his beloved wife, Karen Zautcke, son, Chris (Paige) Zautcke, grandchildren, Caleb and Parker Zautcke, brothers, Kenneth Zautcke, Richard Zautcke, and Marvin (Cheryl) Zautcke, half-sister, Janet Hucker, sister-in-law, Sue Goetter, and brother-in-law, Keith (Gail) Goetter. He is further survived by three cherished nieces and nephews, his two four-legged companions, Jetta and Ocho, many other friends and relatives.
Walt was preceded in death by his brothers, Larry and John Zautcke, a half-brother, Don Zautcke, and cherished brother-in-law, Dean Goetter.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory, in Grafton from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM.A private burial service will take place at Immanuel Cemetery, in Cedarburg. Memorials of your choice are appreciated.
