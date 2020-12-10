Walter S. ‘Scott’ Orten, 78
Walter S. Orten “SCOTT” of Grafton passed away on December 5, 2020 at the young age of 78.
Scott was born in Milwaukee to Walter and Carolyn Orten. At 19, he married his wife, Barbara (Pagel) Orten, and they were married for 59 years. Together they raised a family of four children here in Grafton. In the early years Scott worked for Jaeger bakery before attending MSOE. He then was hired on at EST Company in Grafton as a draftsman, and later moved into sales, and eventually management. He remained with EST (Leggett and Platt Co) until his retirement in 2005, after 42 years. His sales job involved working with the state and federal prison industry, which remained an area of interest for the rest of his life. You could mention any major city in the United States and he could tell you details about the prisons in the area.
Scott had many passions in his life, chocolate and sweet treats included! He especially loved to follow politics and was a regular at the Town of Grafton meetings. Our local, state and federal representatives will surely miss his daily emails. His loved history and spent many hours reading historical books, mostly about World War I and II. He loved to travel! A few favorite trips included those to Hawaii, Alaska, Europe, Walt Disney World with the grandkids and others all around the United States. He really had fun in Las Vegas and often it was an annual trip. Together with his wife they had whale watched, boogied boarded, rode wild rapids, taken subways, and enjoyed many other adventures. Meaningful highlights would include visits to the historical sights of the Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii and the beaches of Normandy in France. He was looking forward to taking a second European river cruise with friends in the near future.
His hobbies included holiday decorations, especially at Christmas, as he was immensely proud of his Christmas lights. He loved attending Admirals Hockey games, often with his grandchildren. He had a lifelong love for remote control airplanes, through which he had formed many valuable, long-term friendships. He devoted much time to the Astro Wings remote control airplane club and ran their Fun Fly fundraiser for many years. He loved to feed and watch the birds and wildlife in his backyard. He was a great Razor Scooter rider! Scott spent many of his retirement years with his faithful companion black Lab Max; he rarely went anywhere without him. He was also known for many of those years as “Grandpa’s Taxi Service”. When it came to the grandchildren, he was incredibly involved. He lived for attending sporting events, musicals and any of their other activities. He even helped to teach several of them to drive. He was a beloved grandpa and a father figure to not only his own children, but to their spouses. His energy seemed endless.
He was a simple man and really only needed the love of his family and the comfort of home. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.
Scott is survived by his wife Barbara; children, Brenda (Mike) Kemp, Wally (Stacey) Orten, Bonnie (Larry) Waskiewicz, and William (Kelly) Orten; his brother Gerry (Bonnie) Orten Sr.; and his 8 grandchildren: Dan and Dave (Tanya) Kemp, Kailee, Justin, Tanner and Alex Orten, and Madeline and Gillian Waskiewicz. Further survived by other relatives and many friends. Scott is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Jon.
Funeral services will be held at Mueller Funeral Home 979 N. Green Bay Rd. Grafton on Friday, December 11, 2020 – 6:00 PM with Rev. Ashley Nolte officiating. Visitation will be on Friday at the funeral home from 4:00 PM – 5:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the USS Liberty Library in Grafton in honor of his love of history and reading. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.