MILWAUKEE
Walter ‘Wally’ Kemp
Jan. 31, 1961 — Sept. 4, 2020
Walter “Wally” Kemp, age 59 of Milwaukee passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 in Milwaukee.
He was born January 31, 1961 in Milwaukee to Earl and Dorothy (nee Cammack) Wally is survived by his siblings, Robert (Kathy) Kemp of Allenton and Kathleen (Bill) Kemp of Beaver Dam. Brother-in-law Steve Lamb of Hartford. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Donna Lamb and Rosanne (Dennis) Fraley.
A memorial service for Wally will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home (824 Union St. Hartford, WI 53027). Family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.
Shimon Funeral Home is assisting the family. (262) 673-9500, www.shimonfuneralhome.com.