Walter Wegner Jr., 73
March 15, 1947 -- May 9, 2020
Walter Wegner Jr., age 73 of Northfield, Minn., passed away with his family by his side on Saturday afternoon, May 9, 2020, at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis following a brief illness. Walter John Wegner Jr. was born March 15, 1947, in Milwaukee to Walter and Marie (Rothlesberger) Wegner. He was raised in Milwaukee and graduated from Concordia Academy in 1965. He attended Concordia Lutheran JC in Milwaukee and, in 1970, received his bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Concordia College in St. Paul, Minn.
On December 27, 1969, Wally married Roberta Van Ert at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. After marriage they taught elementary school in Sauk Rapids, Minn. In 1974, they moved to Brown Deer. Over the next few years, they lived in various communities until returning to Minnesota in 1984. After moving to Stillwater, Minn., Wally worked as a quality engineer and advanced his career to become a quality auditor. His work gave him the opportunity to visit every continent except Antarctica. In 2013, Wally retired although he remained active as a consultant, and in 2015 Wally and Roberta moved to Northfield.
Wally was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, his homeowners association, and the American Society for Quality. He volunteered at Bridgewater Elementary, Meals-on-Wheels, Habit for Humanity, the food shelf, and many other groups over the years. He enjoyed volunteering at special sporting events such as the All-Star Game and the Super Bowl. He liked to visit his grandchildren, geocache, metal detect, read, and putter around the house. Wally will be remembered as a loving and generous man who could make a friend anywhere.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Roberta; four children, Tricia of Columbia, Mo.; John of Minnetonka; Mark (Beth) of Buffalo Grove, Ill.; Ben (Katie) of Lakeville, Minn.; four grandchildren, Cora (7), Edie (6), Cole (11) and Reese (8); three brothers, John (Chris) of Appleton; Pete (Laurie) of Cedarburg; Paul of West Bend; three sisters, Marie Marshall of Plymouth; Chris Wegner of Appleton; Liz Wegner of Cedarburg; his sister-in-law, Connie Wegner of Waldo; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Joe.
Memorials are preferred to the Northfield Community Action Center and Lutheran World Relief.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Arrangements are with the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home, www.northfieldfuneral.com.