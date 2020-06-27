WAUPACA
Wayne P. Roell
Oct. 28, 1945 – June 21, 2020
Wayne Roell, formerly of the Town of Grafton, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 in Waupaca. He was 74 years old. Wayne was born in Port Washington on October 28, 1945, son of Hilbert and Alma (Stern) Roell. He grew up in Waubeka, graduating from Kewaskum High School in 1963. On December 4, 1965, he married Sharon (Sherri) Turk.
Wayne served in the Army during the Vietnam conflict. He was a journeyman electrician and proud member of Local 494. He worked most of his career with Meer Electric, including many years at Briggs & Stratton in Wauwatosa. His most important and impactful roles in life were as husband, dad and papa. He was a very proud papa and loved to talk about his grandkids – “the girls” and “the boys,” their interests, sports/activities and accomplishments.
He was an avid NASCAR and Packers fan and enjoyed woodworking, creating many treasured pieces for his family. He could fix almost anything in his home or cars. Wayne also enjoyed bowling, line dancing with Sherri, hosting pig roasts, spicy and flavorful foods, traveling/RVing, bird watching and country music. Wayne had the pleasure of living in the house he helped to build in a great neighborhood for 44-plus years. During that time, he valued and was blessed with the friendship and support of many special Cedar Sauk neighbors of all ages. Wayne was especially appreciative of the love and support of his nephew, Tony Schommer.
Wayne will be deeply and sadly missed by his two daughters Diana “Dee-Dee” Jacobson of Shorewood and Traci (Neil) Sternweis of Waupaca; and by his five grandchildren: Cara, Emily and Allison Jacobson and Bruce and James Sternweis; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sherri; his sister, Shirley Beck and his brother, Vernon Roell.
Wayne’s family thanks the many caregivers and medical professionals who assisted him in a long battle with MS and suggests memorials to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society (www.nationalmssociety.org).
A memorial gathering has been postponed and will be held at a later date. The Maple Crest Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be left at https://www.maplecrestfh.com/
“Old electricians never die, they just lose a little spark.” Dad and Papa, we love you, miss you and will be watching for your spark.