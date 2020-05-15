Wilfred ‘Willie’ Lisko
Dec. 28, 1931 – May 10, 2020
Wilfred Carl “Willie” Lisko passed on Sunday, May 10, at the age of 89 at Virginia Highlands in Germantown after suffering from a stroke on April 2.
He was born on December 28, 1931, in Lebanon to Harry and Paula Lisko and remained in the area his entire life. He was drafted into the Korean War in January 1953. Willie was a proud resident of Big Cedar Lake for over 60 years and a lifelong truck driver, known as “Heavy Chevy.”
After his beloved wife, Isabell, died in 1975, he passionately raised his two children, Lynn and Kent (Sandy). He was a loving “Papa” to Tanya (Doug) Blaty and Samantha (Austin) Kearns. Willie also had four beloved great-grandchildren: Brady, Kenny, Charli, and Ruby. Willie is survived by his oldest sister, Delores. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Willard, and sister LouAnn.
Willie loved to socialize, spend time with family at the lake, watch his great-grandchildren “grow like little flowers,” have a cocktail, give people “the raspberries,” and hang out at local restaurants and diners with his friends.
A special thank-you to the health care providers at Froedtert Health, Kathy Hospice, and Virginia Highlands.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.