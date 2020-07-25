DELMONT, S.D.
William A. Kreis Jr.
July 12, 1951 — July 24, 2020
William A. Kreis Jr., 69, went to his heavenly home Friday, July 24, at Avera St. Benedict Hospital in Parkston, S.D. Due to coronavirus concerns, a private, family graveside service will be held in Delmont City Cemetery.
William was born July 12, 1951, to William A. Sr. and Sophie (Bichanich) Kreis in West Bend. He grew up in West Bend and attended West Bend High School. After the death of his father, he began working to help support his family. He was united in marriage to Gloria Tischer on July 1, 1972, in West Bend. William worked for Gehl Farm Implement as a welder and punch press operator before starting his own business, Two Pipes. William and Gloria moved to Delmont, S.D., in 2002 where he again started his own business, Bill Kreis Mobil Fabric and Repair. He later worked for Dakota Pork until his health forced him to retire. He enjoyed playing the concertina, fishing, woodworking and making things.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Gloria of Delmont; three children: William III (Melissa) Kreis of Juneau; Dean (fiancée Megan) Kreis of Waukesha; and Wade (Rachael) Kreis of West Bend; five grandchildren: Caleb, Noah, Lily, Eiphraim, and Noelle; five siblings: Catherine (Randy) Hays of Newella, OK; Diane (John) Kroeger of Hayward; Roger (Donna) Kreis of Delmont; Adeline Wesela of Watertown; and Rich (Patti) Kreis of North Fond du Lac; 8 brother and sisters-in-law: Dave (Lynn) Zelm, Arlene Sprague, Mike Zelm, John Zelm, Carl (Linda) Zelm, Jayne (Art) Payne, Celia (Steve) Peters and Martin (Diane) Tischer; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Naomi Tischer; two brothers-in-law, Dennis Willie and Bill Wesela; a brother-in-law, Dick Arnold and a sister-in-law, Mary Gundrum.