HARTFORD
William Allen Sellhausen
Nov. 15, 1947 — June 22, 2020
William Allen Sellhausen of Hartford was born to eternal life surrounded by his family, Monday, June 22, 2020 the age of 72 years. He was born November 15, 1947, the son of William E. and Helen (nee Offenbecher) Sellhausen. He married the love of his life, Christine A. (nee Gudwer).
William was a great outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, black powder rifles, trap shooting and going up north. Trout fishing was a favorite pastime. He loved his family gatherings! He took great pride in his yard; even in his failing health he made sure his peppers and tomatoes were planted.
Another favorite pastime was making and painting birdhouses BUT he did not like those pesky squirrels.
William had a quick wit. Our “rough and tough cream puff !!”
He is survived by his wife, Christine A.; his son, David Sellhausen; his daughters, Christine L. Sellhausen and Cindy (Mike) Rawlings; his stepson, Erick Zinda, and stepdaughter Amy (Sean) Gallaway; his grandchildren: Mitchell, Hunter and Olivia Sellhausen, Seamus and Finley Gallaway, Layla, Isabelle and Aaron Zinda. He is survived by his sister Sam (Linda) Minney and Shiranda Deerwoman. Also, survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Celebration of life will be Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at his daughter Amy’s home.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Hartford is serving the family. Online condolences may be placed at www.berndt-ledesma.com.