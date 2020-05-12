KEWASKUM
William ‘Bill’ Gehl
May 2, 1945 — May 9, 2020
William “Bill” Gehl, 75, of Kewaskum peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Waterford in West Bend, with his wife at his side. Bill was born on May 2, 1945, in West Bend to the late Frederic and Margaret (nee Mueller) Gehl. In 1963, he graduated West Bend High School. On June 8, 1968, he married the love of his life, Cheryl Timmerman at St. John Lutheran Church in New Fane and together, raised two children. Bill was a hands-on type, who loved hunting – especially deer and turkey – and grilling all year round. He worked as a draftsman and car mechanic and was a truck mechanic at West Bend Transit and Service Co. for over 25 years.
Bill loved living near the Kettle Moraine and attended the races at Elkhart Lake. He was a talented woodworker, crafting beautiful pieces including pens, cutting boards, and bowls. Additionally, he was a Millennium Member of the NRA, a New Fane Sportsman’s Club member since 1965, and a member of the Wisconsin Parkinson’s Association. He will be dearly missed by all those that knew him.
Those that Bill leaves behind to cherish his memory include his devoted wife, Cheryl; two children, Kirk (Theresa) Gehl of Plymouth and Carrie (Brian) Rose of Colorado; four grandchildren, Sylvia Gehl, Lucas Rose, Dylan Gehl, and Kirin Rose; sister, Beverly Saviello; sister-in-law, Karen (Leon) Schultz; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Walter and Beatrice Timmerman; a brother, Robert Gehl; brother-in-law, Steven Timmerman; and sister-in-law, Jill Timmerman.
Due to current restrictions, a funeral service with the Rev. Jacob Strand officiating will be held for Bill’s family at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home in West Bend. Bill’s service will be recorded. The video of the service will be posted on our website at www.myrhum-patten.com.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill’s name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation (Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014) would be greatly appreciated.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Bill’s three doctors, Gary Leo, Kathryn Gaines, and Steve Holcomb. They would also like to thank therapist Julie Schueller of Riverside Physical Therapy, physical therapists/ facilitators Beth and Steve of the Parkinson Exercise class at West Bend YMCA, the staff at Just Like Home Daycare and the Memory Care Staff at the Waterford of West Bend, and Ken for his well-appreciated visits and diligence in taking Bill to his appointments.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Bill’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.