William ‘Bill’ J. Yankus
Dec. 5, 1942 — Sept. 8, 2020
William “Bill” J. Yankus, age 77, formerly of Kenosha, and lived in St. Lawrence, passed away peacefully on Tuesday September 8, 2020, at the Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon. He was born on December 5, 1942, in Kenosha to Edward and Ruth (nee Sorenson) Yankus. He attended Kenosha schools, graduating in 1962 from Mary D. Bradford High School. Bill was in the Kingsmen Drum Corps and became an instructor for several years. He was active with Scouting and was lucky to attend several Jamborees here and in Europe. Bill was a 4-H leader for the St. Lawrence Eager Beavers 4-H Club. He also joined the fire department and became on of their first EMTs.
Bill leaves behind his loving wife of 49 years, Barbara “Barb” (nee Crysdale) Yankus; three children, William E., Bonnie L. (Tom) Eldred and Margaret A. (John) Goebel; five grandchildren, Jed, Cal, Gio, Mia and Amanda; sister Ruth Ann (Wayne) Higgins; nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers-in-law, other relatives and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the St. Lawrence Fire Company Station, 4955 Highway 175, Hartford, WI 53027. Requested by the fire department, please park on the north side of the building.
A special thank-you to the excellent care at the Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon.
