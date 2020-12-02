WEST BEND
William ‘Bill’ K. Wilke
April 9, 1942 — Nov. 28, 2020
William “Bill” K. Wilke, 78, of West Bend, passed away November 28, 2020 at Ivy Manor in West Bend.
Bill was born on April 9, 1942, in Milwaukee, the son of the late Berthold and Olga (nee Wolfgram) Wilke. Bill was united in marriage to Junette “June” Schultz on June 23, 1962. Bill loved bowling, camping, deer hunting, and going for drives — he had a built in GPS and knew the state of Wisconsin like the back of his hand except for Newburg. He loved life in general and he was a jokester — he would love to tell jokes and stories. Bill was a member at St. John’s Lutheran Church in West Bend where he would hand out quarters to kids who came to church every Sunday. Bill was always happy and had a smile on his face for everyone he met.
Those Bill leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Junette; three children, Barbara (Steve) Doll of West Bend, Suzanne (William) Hale of West Bend and Annette (John) Gruber of West Bend; twelve grandchildren, April (Brian) McDonough, Cody (Hannah) Langhoff, Ryan (Elizabeth) Doll, Alexandria (Jason) Hojem, Kyle Weasler, Shane Hale, Mackenna Hale, Dustin Hale, Amanda Hardt (Justin Schladweiler), Jason (Jessica) Hardt, Jessica Gruber and Aaron Gruber (fiancé Andrea Rivera); four great-grandchildren, Jovie McDonough, Lyla McDonough, Olivia Hojem, and Zelie Doll, and another great-grandchild on the way; a sister, Janet Sella; a brother-in-law, Ralph (Gretchen) Schultz; his hunting buddy and special friend, Bob Schrieber; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents Bill was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, James Sella and Willard Schultz; and his parents-in-law, Lester and Norma Schultz.
VISITATION: Bill’s family will greet relatives and friends at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington Street, in West Bend, on Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
FUNERAL SERVICE: A funeral service will be held for Bill at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Mike Schram officiating.
Our family would like to extend a special and heartfelt thank you to the staff at Ivy Manor III in West Bend for the kind and loving care given to Bill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association is appreciated.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home has been entrusted with Bill’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.