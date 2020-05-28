William H. (Bill) Loeffler Jr., 90

William H. (Bill) Loeffler Jr., of Jackson, was called to his eternal home on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the age of 90. Bill was born on October 10, 1929, in Milwaukee to William and Alvina (Klepp) Loeffler. Bill married Sandra Sauer on November 19, 1966. They built their home and raised their family in Jackson. Bill is survived by Sandy, his beloved wife of 53 years; loving children Amy (Jody) Hansen and Andy (Colleen); and grandchildren Riley Hansen, Grace and Ellie; sisters-in-law Marlene Behnke and Geri Siewert; and brother-in-law Steve Siewert. Bill operated a trail riding stable in Milwaukee, where he met Sandy. He also worked his way through the ranks at the Wisconsin Humane Society in Milwaukee, culminating in 43 years of service, many of those years serving as the manager of operations. During this time, Bill moved the horse business to Jackson where he and his sister, Eleanor, opened Tumbleweed Ranch, a boarding stable, and began breeding Appaloosa horses. After he married, Sandy joined in the care of the animals and the business of the stable, which was adjacent to their Jackson home. Bill would work at the Humane Society and then farm the land for the horses when he wasn’t working at the shelter. He was a hardworking man, retiring from the Humane Society at age 65, and finally retiring from the stable and farming at the age of 84.
In the spare time he had, Bill enjoyed fishing, especially with his son, sharing a soda on the patio with his daughter, and spoiling a golden retriever or two. He’d toss a baseball with his kids, solve their challenging algebra word problems, and train temperamental puppies and horses. He was handy and could repair nearly anything, as long as he could find where he last left his tools. His grandchildren and their activities were a special joy toward the end of his life.
Bill was preceded in death by an infant brother, parents William and Alvina, sister and brother-in-law Eleanor and Lester Buechs, parents-in-law Harlan and Esther Sauer, and brother-in-law Marvin Behnke.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 29, at David’s Star Lutheran Church, 2740 David’s Star Drive, Jackson, from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. A graveside service will follow at the church cemetery at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to David’s Star Lutheran Church or to Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School are appreciated. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhomes.com for more information.