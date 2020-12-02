WEST BEND
William R. Ihlenfeld
June 3, 1935 — Nov. 30, 2020
William R. Ihlenfeld of West Bend died on Monday, November 30, 2020 at The Lawlis Family Hospice at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Mequon at the age of 85 years. He was born on June 3, 1935 in Milwaukee to the late William W. and Marie (nee Schuttler) Ihlenfeld.
Bill attended the Hopkins Street Grade School in Milwaukee before attending and graduating from North Division High School. He then started working for his father’s beer distribution company in the shipping and receiving areas. In 1968, the family moved to West Bend. For a short time, he worked at the West Bend Company and Gehl Company before returning to the Beechwood Distribution Company.
For over 35 years, Bill was an active member of the West Bend Crime Prevention Patrol. After his health started to fail, he remained as an honorary member up to the time of his death.
Survivors include his brother, Thomas of West Bend; cousins, other relatives and friends.
A private Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee.
Bill’s family would like to extend a sincere thank-you to the staff of Horizon Hospice for their care and support.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family.