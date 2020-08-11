William Roger Greene, 89
William Roger Greene was born to eternal life on August 5, 2020, at the age of 89 years old. A visitation for Bill will be held on Thursday, August 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory, 979 Green Bay Road, Grafton WI, 53024, and then a Mass to be held on Thursday at St. Joseph Parish Catholic Church, 1619 Washington St., Grafton WI, 53024, at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society or Alzheimer’s Association would be appreciated. William “Bill” Greene was born in Fremont, Missouri, on October 13, 1930. Leaving Fremont at the age of 17, he held various jobs in other parts of Missouri, Wisconsin, Oregon and Illinois. He was drafted into the Army on January 21, 1951 and served his country for two years. He later settled in Rockford, Illinois, working as a machinist for Rockford Spring for six years. He then became one of the co-founders of Exacto Spring Corporation in 1960. The company moved to Grafton in 1964 where he made his home and the company still resides today. His success at Exacto allowed him to become a beloved and well-respected member of Grafton and the surrounding communities. He was a world traveler, an avid fisherman and an enthusiastic golfer. Bill always had a quiet, calm nature and was eternally generous and willing to help those in need. He had a heart of gold and will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends.
Bill is survived by his sisters, Margaret “Doris” Derousell and Diane Hart; his grandchildren Anthony and Karissa Ziino; his three stepsons and their spouses, Mark (Karen), Paul (Lin) and Joel (Susie) Fonder and their children Janet, Melanie, David, Bryan (mother, Wendy) and Jay Ryan Fonder, along with several great-grandchildren and many other family and friends. William was preceded in death by his wives, Lucille and Jeanne; his children Shirley Ziino and Robert Greene; his brothers Roy, Charles, Kenneth “Ken,” Louis “Bud” Greene; and sisters Josephine “Jo” Greene, Joyce “Joy” Mayes, Betty Jelks, Alma “Babe” Marlow and Ada Craig.
