Cedarburg
Wilmer H. Quaas
June 1, 1921 - Nov. 21, 2020
Wilmer H. Quaas of Cedarburg, formerly of Port Washington, passed away early Saturday morning, November 21, 2020, at the age of 99 1/2. Wilmer was born in West Bend on June 1, 1921, son of Herman and Aletta Peters Quaas.
On May 1, 1948, Wilmer was united in marriage with Edna Sudbrink at St. Peter United Church of Christ in Saukville. The couple settled in Port Washington and started their family of four children.
Mr. Quaas had been employed as a punch-press operator at Bolens in Port Washington, retiring after 35 years on the job. Wilmer enjoyed going to church with his family and was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Port Washington. He was an avid gardener who enjoyed landscaping and loved being outside; in 1997 he received a Certificate of Achievement from the Port Washington Garden Club in recognition of outstanding achievement in gardening. Wilmer was also a member of the Port Washington Senior Center where he played pool with the Green Felt Club, once receiving a plaque honoring him as the oldest member. Mr. Quaas also liked fishing, play cards (especially sheepshead), cheering for the Milwaukee Brewers and traveling with his wife.
Wilmer is survived by his loving wife, Edna; daughters, Violet (the late Jake) Schmidt of West Bend and Pearl (Steve) Schultz of Port Washington; son Dale Quaas of Saukville; and grandchildren Laurel, Kristine, Sarah, Christopher, Brittney and Tyler. He is also survived by seven great-grandchildren: Julie, Ashley, Bryanah, Alex, Joshua, Landon, and Addison; great-great-granddaughter Oaklee Rose; sisters Orlene (the late Gene) Lepien of Hartford and Myrtle (Dan) Fischer of Kewaskum, and brother Donald Quaas, also of Kewaskum. Wilmer is further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son Lyle Quaas; sisters Alma (the late LeRoy) Thome, Loudella (the late Don) Emerson, and Aletta (the late Clayton) Stautz.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 217 N. Freeman Drive, Port Washington. Pastor John Klieve will preside. Wilmer will be laid to rest at Union Cemetery in Port Washington following the service. The family will receive visitors at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until services at 12 p.m.
The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to the wonderful caregivers at McKinley Place, the nurses of Seasons Hospice, Dr. Bauer and his staff, and the Rev. John Klieve for all of their help and support.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.