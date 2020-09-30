BELOIT / WEST BEND
Yvonne E. Lokken Lasure
Yvonne Etta Lokken LaSure, 98, a longtime resident of Beloit and West Bend, passed away on September 27, 2020.
Funeral services for Yvonne will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2020, in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit. Inurnment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday in the funeral home.
Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, is serving the family. For more information, call 608-362-3444.