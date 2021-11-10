WEST BEND
Aaron Garrett Haug
Sept. 6, 1973 - Nov. 2, 2021
Aaron Garrett Haug of West Bend, 48 years old, died on November 2, 2021, at Aurora Medical Center, Grafton. Aaron was born on September 6, 1973, and was the firstborn child to Dr. Gary and Glenda Haug. Aaron was married to Amy (Steiner) on May 29, 1999.
Aaron was born in Madison, and raised in the Northwoods of Minocqua. Aaron attended Lakeland Union High School. Aaron became a varsity athlete his sophomore year for the Lakeland Thunderbirds basketball team and played varsity football as well. Graduating Lakeland in the spring of 1992, Aaron enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Madison that fall. While attending UW,Aaron joined the crew team his freshman year and rowed for the Badgers. In January of 1995, Aaron studied abroad at Curtin University in Perth, Australia.
Aaron also joined Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, a fraternity focused on the principles of Virtue, Diligence, and Brotherly Love. Aaron’s commitment to the fraternity included serving as president of the chapter. His leadership laid the foundation to quadruple the chapter’s membership level from the 30s to over 120 members by the time Aaron graduated in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Management and Marketing.
Aaron married his college sweetheart, Amy, two years after graduating UW and they enjoyed their newlywed years moving around the country for job opportunities. Stops included Syracuse, NY, Minneapolis, MN, and Johnson Creek before settling permanently in Amy’s hometown of West Bend.
Aaron and Amy loved family so much and started their own in 2003 with the birth of their first son Gavin. In 2005, they added their first daughter Maya. Their
second daughter, Malia, joined the family in 2010. Their second son, Grayson, would follow in 2012. A family of 6, everyone knew when the Haugs had arrived. The Haug family would play and laugh hard everywhere they went. Good times were always their impact.
Professionally Aaron started his business career at Philip Morris and then transitioned to a job with 3M Company. After several years in the corporate world, he made a career move and entered the world of real estate, which he loved. He worked as an independent real estate agent for a couple of years, and then became a new home sales consultant for several home building companies in the area. After gaining valuable experience, he last held the title of Sales Manager with Victory Homes of Wisconsin. He loved this job but most importantly he loved the people he got to work closely with every day.
Aaron is survived by his wife, Amy (Steiner) Haug; their 4 children; Gavin, Maya, Malia, and Grayson; his mother, Glenda (Natvig) Haug of Minocqua; brother David (Jahna) Haug of Madison and their 4 children Anya, Halo, Soleil, and Elahn; and his brother Andrew Haug of Minneapolis, MN. He is also survived by Amy’s family, all from West Bend, including her parents Rick and Gayle Steiner, sister Andrea (Andrew) Kaehny and their 2 children Elsa and Anya; brother Robb (Chrissy) Steiner and their 3 children Mackenna, Ryan and Samantha. He is further survived by countless relatives, friends, and co-workers whom he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father Dr. Gary Haug, paternal grandparents Sigvald and Eunice Haug, and maternal grandparents Gordon and Marion Natvig.
A memorial celebration of life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, at Kettlebrook Church (2378 W. Washington St. West Bend, WI 53090) with Michael Moran presiding. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. For those that cannot attend in person, the service will be livestreamed at the following link: https://youtu.be/rcYP8cQqcYQ.
A special thank you to all our family, friends, St. Frances Cabrini School community, and Kettlebrook Church. The love, support and prayers that have been showered upon us have been beautifully overwhelming and sustaining. We could not be getting through this without every one of you.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, Amy humbly asks that contributions be made to the Aaron Haug Memorial Fund for the benefit of the Haug children and can be mailed to Horicon Bank c/o Aaron Haug Memorial Fund, 1535 Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.