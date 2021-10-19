Adam Vincent Cibik, 43
Adam Vincent Cibik passed away on September 2, 2021, at 43 years of age from natural causes.
He was the loving son of John Mead and Constance Joanne (nee LaMalfa) Cibik and treasured brother of Kristin Anne (Paul) Occhetti. He is also survived by his nephews and niece, Charles, Oliver and Nola Occhetti, as well as many loving friends and family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dr. Joachim and Constance LaMalfa and Vincent Cibik and Helen (nee Cibik) Junkans.
Please join Adam’s family at Schmidt & Bartelt, 10280 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon, Wisconsin, on Thursday, October 21, 2021 with a visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and celebration of life service starting at 2:30 p.m.
At the family’s request, proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from the prior 72 hours will be required.
