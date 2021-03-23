Agnes E. Knapp, 80
Agnes E. Knapp of Germantown, born Aug. 2, 1940, passed peacefully on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the age of 80, surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of Edward Knapp for 62 years; cherished mother of Katherine (John) Berka and John (Lori) Knapp; and proud “Grams” of Krystal (Brian) Brady, Sara, John II, Matthew and Joseph Knapp, and Great-"Grams" of Riley Brady and Journey Valentine. She is further survived by sisters Carol Rucinski and Georgia Keller; numerous other family and friends.
Agnes was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters, “Rosie” Westscott and “Tata” Karpinski.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 27, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., with a private family sharing of memories to follow at the funeral home.
Flowers or memorials to a charity of your choice in Agnes’s name would be appreciated.
Please see the Schramka Funeral Home website, schramkafuneralhome.com, for the complete obituary.