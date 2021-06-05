Alan A. Keppert
June 7, 1959 - September 9, 2020
Alan, age 61, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday September 9, 2020. He was born on June 7, 1959 in Milwaukee to Andrew and Judith (nee Warner) Keppert. From childhood on, Alan loved all things mechanical. According to his mother, as young boy he would take apart everything mechanical in the house just to see how it worked. He had a lifelong passion for cars and for racing, both as a spectator and, beginning in 1978, as a participant in the street stock races. Later he also ran in the Open Wheeled Modified class, both on dirt and asphalt. He gained quite a following at all of the major local tracks such as Oregon, Columbus, Francis Creek, Slinger Super Speedway, Hales Corners, Beaver Dam, and even as far away as the Boone, Iowa Speedway.
Local fame even led to a TV interview with Joyce Garbaciak on WISN in 2001. As his involvement grew, Alan built his own race cars, his number always being 7 ... God’s perfect number. He was most grateful to his talented racing crew for always having his back, and for the many local sponsors who helped him live his dream over the years. A skilled driver, he routinely finished in the top five in his class, receiving numerous awards and accolades at various tracks, most notably the Slinger Super Speedway, for his outstanding achievements.
Alan’s passions in life included NASCAR, his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, snowmobiling, deer hunting and spending time with his many friends. He was a free spirit and lived his life to the fullest. In spite of his premature demise, he realized his dreams and accomplished everything he set out to do. Even though he did not serve in the military, he never failed to show his patriotism and love for America. He spent time in Iraq as a civilian contractor in 2010 building a data collection station for the U.S. government. “Anything to help the boys,” was his credo.
Alan’s high IQ and quick wit always endeared him to anyone he came in contact with. He was extremely generous, but never sought praise for doing what he thought was right, always willing to help anyone in need. Alan’s favorite charities were Make-A-Wish Foundation and Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. At the time of his death, he was employed as a driver at DeRuyter Transport LLC, having closed his fabrication shops a decade ago. In his spare time, he loved to tinker on projects, and could fix just about anything, always willing to give guidance to others on their projects.
Those who knew him best knew his favorite watering hole resides on the corner of Highway P and PV, so please stop in and have a cold one in memory of Al.
Those Alan leaves behind to cherish his memory include his mother, Judy; siblings; Maureen Keppert, Teresa Keppert, Mark (Kelly) Keppert, Andrea (Greg Ensenbach) Keppert; sister-in-law Sally Keppert; and beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Alan was preceded in death by his father, Andrew and his brother Michael. Alan was interred at Waubeka Union Cemetery on September 17, 2020.
A Memorial Celebration and Benefit will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Jugs Hitching Post, Highway D in Kohlsville. Please join us in celebrating Al’s life. Your donations will help fund a proper grave marker for Alan in addition to helping unburden his family of medical bills incurred during his illness. Kindly RSVP on the Alan Keppert Memorial and Benefit event page on Facebook or call 262-573-3902 for more information.