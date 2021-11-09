Alan L. Schoenwetter, 66
Private memorial services will be held for Alan L. Schoenwetter, who passed away November 3, 2021, at the age of 66 years after battling cancer. Alan was born in Milwaukee on November 4, 1954, the son of the late Warren and Marilyn (nee Costello). He attended Cedarburg schools and also schools in Port Washington but considered his hometown Cedarburg. He owned the Brass Lantern in Fredonia in his early 20s and was the Regional Sales Manager for a Food Brokerage Company. He was an active member of the Cedarburg Lions Club, served on the church board at Redeemer Ev. Lutheran Church in Cedarburg and he was one of the top record holders in cross country at Cedarburg High School. After Alan’s stroke he volunteered in the Stroke Program at Sacred Heart Rehab in Milwaukee providing emotional support to stroke survivors for many years. Alan also is the recipient of the Lifestyle Change Award from the American Heart & Stroke Associations in 2011.
Alan is survived by his wife of 18 years, Lynn (nee Boese); children Lee (Coryn) Autore and Jaimie (Tom) Porter; his stepchildren Ryan Schepp and Brittany (Tim) Gerds; grandchildren Emma, Skye, Aidan and Orson; his sister Lynn (Peter) Trimberger; his aunt Ruth Schoenwetter; cousins, many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Marilyn; twin sister, Ann Schoenwetter, and his grandson, Brayden Porter “GBLB.”
Special thanks to Horizon Home Hospice and Columbia St. Mary’s. In honor of Alan, memorials to the Redeemer Memorial Fund appreciated. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.