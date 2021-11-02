NEWBURG
Albert Hartwig Jr.
Jan. 29, 1928 - Oct. 29, 2021
Albert Hartwig Jr., 93, of Newburg, passed away on October 29, 2021, with his family at his side.
Albert was born on January 29, 1928, in the Town of Saukville, the son of the late Albert Sr. and Hilda (nee Stoecker) Hartwig. Albert grew up farming in Newburg and then went on to be employed by EST Company for 37 years. During his retirement, Albert enjoyed gambling, doing puzzles, and enjoyed doing yard work.
Those Albert leaves behind to cherish his memory include his children, Jeanette (Paul) Gritzmacher, Linda Holl, and Douglas (Bonnie) Hartwig; his grandchildren, Daniel Holl, David Holl, Elizabeth Holl, Karen (Dustin) Ingerham, James (Heather) Holl, John Holl, Sheila (Tory) Anderson, and Michelle Mullenberg; his great-grandchildren, Ben, Renee, and Blair Holl, Maddie Ingerham, Gia, Hudson, Josh and Danielle Anderson, Aleah and Evan Dvorak, Alexis, Alana, Anthony, and Dayvon Mullenberg; survived also by his stepdaughters, Kim Wondrash, Roxanne Wink, and Debbie Lusardi and their children: Cody, Kelly, Katie, Nikki, Tyler, Chance and Shannon.
In addition to his parents, Albert was preceded in death by his two wives, Mabel (nee Serverson) Hartwig and Agnes (nee Ramien) Hartwig; his grandson Matthew Gritzmacher; and his siblings, Alma (Gustav) Beimborn, Eleanor (Carl) Weckworth, Henry Hartwig (Clara and Ima), Elfreida (Gilbert) Benicke, Viola Hartwig, Alita (Art) Berling, Dorothy (Clifford) Demmon, Mildred (James) McFarland (Don Ulik).
VISITATION: Albert’s family will greet relatives and friends at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St. in West Bend, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: A memorial service for Albert will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Albert’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.