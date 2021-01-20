WEST BEND
Alberta B. ‘Mickey’ Wilkum
Nov. 3, 1930 - Jan. 13, 2021
Alberta B. “Mickey” Wilkum, age 90, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Samaritan Health Center in West Bend.
Born in Oshkosh on November 3, 1930, Mickey was the daughter of Albert and Cecelia Herter Fahrmann.
On August 28, 1947, Mickey married Robert W. Wilkum of Milwaukee in Elizabethtown, KY. They would reside in Milwaukee, later moving to Port Washington. Upon her husband’s retirement, the Wilkums would enjoy the woods of Coloma. Upon his passing on October 20, 1994, Mickey would move to the West Bend area.
She is survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Her husband, Robert Sr.; her son, Robert Jr.; and her daughter, Diane Stenberg, preceded her.
Mickey will be laid to rest with her husband and son at Union Cemetery in Port Washington.
Poole Funeral Home/Crematory, Port Washington, assisting the family. Information and condolences available at www.poolefh.com or 262-284-4431.