ERIN
Alexander J. Masiarchin
October 6, 1939 - May 18, 2021
Alexander J. Masiarchin of Erin was born to eternal life Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the age of 81 years.
He was born October 6, 1939 in Milwaukee,son of Alexander and Elizabeth (Nee Sternig) Masiarchin.
He was a man of deep faith, with love of God, family and his country. Alex was a humble, gentle and soft-spoken man. He installed and maintained church bells in five states. He was a graduate of Marquette High School and Marquette University with a degree in electrical engineering. He was very active in Erin School Fun Fair, and 4-H. He served on St. Patrick’s Catholic church board. Alex often participated with others in the 24-hour devotion in many churches. In his youth he was active in the Slovak Catholic- Sokol Fraternity Society.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marie, of 54 years; his loving children: Carrie Rohde, Theresa (Christopher) Reysen, Paul (Gary Braaten) Masiarchin, Erich (Tere) Masiarchin, and Joseph Masiarchin. He is also survived by his brother, Allen (Barbara) Masiarchin, 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation is Friday, May 21, from 1-3 p.m. at the Chapel of St. Therese, at Holy Hill, Hubertus. Mass of Resurrection will follow at 3 p.m. at church. Interment St. Mary of the Hill church cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to St. Mary of the Hill Parish for their compassion and prayers and his health providers at Froedtert Health for the care through the years. Also, Horizon Hospice in his final days.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-673-4700.