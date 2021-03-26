Campbellsport
Alexandra ‘Alex’ V. Lloyd
Oct. 10, 1989 - March 17, 2021
Alexandra “Alex” V. Lloyd, 31 of Campbellsport passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac along with her unborn daughter. She was born on October 10, 1989, in Menomonee Falls, the daughter of Thomas and Sue (nee Hausknecht) Lloyd. Alex worked at various salons as a hair stylist. She enjoyed shopping and hanging out with family and friends, especially her beloved Eli. Alex will be greatly missed.
Those left behind to cherish her memory include her son, Eli; boyfriend, Dylan Hackett; mom, Sue; father, Tom; sister, Ariana Lloyd; brother, Andrew Lloyd; niece, Hallie; other relatives and many friends.
Private family visitation and service will be held at the Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St., Campbellsport. Cremation will follow the service.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.