WEST BEND
Alfred ‘Fritz’ Schmitt
May 4, 1932 - Sept. 9, 2021
Alfred “Fritz” Schmitt, 89, of West Bend found peace on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at home surrounded by his family.
He was born May 4, 1932, to the late Joseph and Catherine (nee German) Schmitt, on a farm in St. Killian, Washington County. His father Joseph died 2 months after he was born. He was raised by his mother and the help of his female siblings.
He spent his early years working on the family farm, until after he married the love of his life, Rita (nee Hammes) on October 27, 1956, at St. Matthias Church in the Town of Auburn. They moved to the City of West Bend, to which he has remained until this time. He spent the majority of his working career at Weasler Engineering, and in addition worked several part-time jobs, to provide for the family.
Fritz was always a devout family man and of strong Christian faith. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus for many years. He was loved very much by all of his family, and the many friends and people with whom he has crossed paths during his lifetime. He was one of the most generous and caring individuals a person would ever meet. He never complained or had a bad thing to say about others. He had touched the lives of so many people positively throughout his life. He always tried to share knowledge with others, that would help them in many areas.
He enjoyed telling jokes, and always had a quick smile. The family was of great importance to him always. He was a model husband, father, and grandfather. Fritz and Rita did everything together. They shared a very strong love for one another.
In his earlier years, he also enjoyed hunting and would take the boys along as they got older, and got them involved in the sport as well. He always took great pride in his five sons’ accomplishments and was anxious to spend as much time with them as possible.
His priorities were never about himself; he would always be concerned for the benefit of others. He would never miss a chance to help one of his children if there was an opportunity.
Fritz (dad) will be forever missed by all of his friends and family, including his wife, Rita. We shall cherish the years and lifelong memories we had during his life.
Those Fritz leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 64 years, Rita; five boys, Alan (Annette nee Reul), Steve (Sue nee Derosier), Tom (Regina nee Kidwell), Kevin (Jane nee Larson), and Brian “Sputzie”(Debra nee Kolkema); eleven grandchildren, Jillian, Heather, Robin, Bradley, Zachary, Riley, Ashley, Alex, Jared, Emily, and Carrie Schaub; three sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; two godchildren, Daniel Hammes and Amy Timblin; many dear nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his six brothers and two sisters, Roland, Peter, Herbert, Ervin, Paul, Joe, Anna, and Rosie; granddaughter, Sarah; niece, Shirley; his father and mother-in-law; and a brother-in-law.
A Memorial Mass in remembrance of Fritz will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Immaculate Catholic Church, 1610 Monroe St., West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. with a Knights of Columbus prayer service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial to a charity of your choice in Fritz’s name is appreciated.
The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at Preceptor Home Health & Hospice for all their help and care.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Fritz’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.