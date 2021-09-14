Alice J. Hintz, 81
Alice J. Hintz, 81, of Cedarburg, passed away on September 6, 2021. She was born to parents Myrtle and Harold J. Edwards, on June 23, 1940 in Stevens Point.
She graduated from PJ Jacobs in 1958. She enjoyed camping with friends, knitting, crocheting (many items donated to the hospital) and spending quality time with her grandchildren. Alice met Alvin W. Hintz in 1960. They were married on December 30, 1961 in Fort Lewis, Washington. Together they raised 5 children: William, Mary, Curtis, Brian and Denise.
Survived by husband, Alvin, and children: William (Therese), Mary, Curtis (Katherine), Brian (Nicole), and Denise. Also, sisters and brother: Gloria (Lloyd) Bretschneider, Isabelle (Larry) Schweda, Betty (John) Polbitski, Henry (Wanda), grandchildren: Joseph, Alexander, Nicholas, Christopher, Matthew and James. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Mrytle (Plante) Edwards, and her brother-in-law Lloyd Bretschneider. Further survived by other family and friends.
Memorial visitation will be held at Mueller Funeral Home W63 N527 Hanover Ave. Cedarburg, on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 4:00 PM - 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Breast Cancer Society or American Lung Cancer Association are appreciated.
Mueller Funeral Home is serving the family and can be reached at 262-377-0380.