Alice V. Koepke, 95
Alice Koepke of the Town of Cedarburg passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon. She was 95 years old.
Alice was born in Milwaukee on May 13, 1925, daughter of Ormey Nicholas and Frieda Liebmann Nicholas. On September 24, 1949, she married Edward W. Koepke in Milwaukee. Mrs. Koepke was a member of Philadelphia Church of God. She loved to play organ at many area churches. She also enjoyed sewing cloth dolls, quilting, baking, gardening, and traveling.
Mrs. Koepke is survived by her two children, Shirley (Robert) Wacker of Plymouth and Karen (Jerry) Olson of Cedarburg. She is further survived by four grandchildren: Valerie Wacker, Frank Wacker, Joshua Olson and Jessica Olson; her sister-in-law, Nancy Nicholas of Grafton; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, and her brother, Harold Nicholas.
Funeral services will be celebrated at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, on Monday, March 8 at 4:00 p.m., preceded by a visitation from 2-4 p.m. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Zur Ruhe Cemetery in Cedarburg.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.