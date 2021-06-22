Allan B. Clement
November 22, 1943 - June 17, 2021
Allan B. Clement entered Eternal Life peacefully on June 17, 2021, at the age of 77 years. He was born on November 22, 1943, on Washington Island, Wisconsin to Walter and Frances (nee Ewing) Clement.
Further survived by wife Diane, his stepchildren Stacy (Souradeep) Dey and Brad (Suzy) Swearingen; step-grandchildren Darren (Amy), Destinee, Sierra and Devin Thomas, Sitharah and Sabriah Achakzai, James, Jonathan, Josiah and Arianna Swearingen; grandchildren Colton, Hunter and Wyatt Luckow; step-great-grandchildren Daevon, Dion, Elliah and Dior; sister Pattie (Don) Wachuta, sister-in-law Betty Clement, special nephew Robb (Shelly) Renzaglia; and other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by parents Walter and Frances Clement, sister Eloise (Dell) Renzaglia, and brother Roger Clement.
Al’s family moved to Slinger during his childhood, where he attended Slinger school until graduating from Slinger High School in 1961. He joined the United States Navy and proudly served our country until 1964. Al then began his career of 47 years as a dedicated employee of Serigraph, Inc. It was here where he met his loving wife and best friend, Diane, whom he married on September 8, 2001. Al’s life and nature were more than just words. He had a larger-than-life personality and was loved by everyone he met during his time here. He was well-known for his avid interest in football and baseball. He enjoyed spending time outdoors - hunting, fishing, traveling and doing yard work. He was also a member of Henry F. Gumm American Legion Post 486 Jackson. Al was especially fond of spending his days with his dear family, who lovingly supported him physically, emotionally, and spiritually during his last days. Al will always be remembered for his long and entertaining stories, witty remarks, infectious smile, and rosy cheeks. This personality was perfectly balanced with a strong, calm presence and helpful nature. His strong faith carried Al through until his journey to his Eternal Home. ALWAYS LOVED...FOREVER MISSED...NEVER FORGOTTEN.
A Funeral Service for Al will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday June 23rd at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor Clarissa Martinelli presiding. Visitation will be held on Wednesday at the funeral home from 11:00 am until 12:45 pm. (MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED DUE TO FAMILY HEALTH ISSUES). Private burial will follow at Washington County memorial Park with full Military Honors.
Al’s family would like to thank Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin and Horizon Hospice for the outstanding comfort and care that they provided Al during his hospitalization.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to be used for a memorial bench and/or donated to a charity of Al’s wish.
Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com.