ALLENTON
Allen E. Schaefer
July 9, 1931 — Oct. 27, 2021
Allen E. Schaefer, 90, of Allenton went home to his Lord on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee. He was born on July 9, 1931 in West Bend, the son of the late Elmer and Ella Schaefer (nee Roehrig). Allen was a proud U.S. Army veteran, serving in the Korean War. On October 1, 1955, he married Marie Pamperin at Zion Lutheran Church. Allen worked as an operating engineer and was a 60-year IUOE Local 139 member. He was also a member of the West Bend VFW Post 1393 and Allenton American Legion Post 483. Allen enjoyed playing cards, fishing, driving, going out with friends, and time spent with his family.
Those left behind to cherish his memory include his children, Sharon Murphy, Dennis (Bea) Schaefer, Carol Erickson, and Nancy Schaefer; grandchildren, Daniel (Monica) Schaefer, Jessica (Tom) Brockway, Megan Murphy, Kaytlyn Waldschmidt (special friend Chance Pickl), and Cheyenne Waldschmidt; great-grandchildren, Ayden and Aleyah Brockway, Lukas Schaefer, and Leila Ziegelbauer; and sister, Earla Brantner. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marie; son-in-law, John Murphy; grandchildren Casey Murphy and Jamie Murphy; and sisters, Mildred Schwartz and Myrtle Duenkel.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Zion Lutheran Church, 6430 Co Rd D, Allenton, WI 53002. Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 pm with Rev. Steven Bode officiating and burial will immediately follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery.
Allen’s family would like to thank St. Luke’s CICU nursing staff and doctors, Laurie Apalsch, and Lois Saeger.
