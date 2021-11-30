Alta Jane Broomfield
Alta Jane Broomfield (nee Van Buren) passed away peacefully November 27, 2021, in Glendale, in the loving arms of her family. Jane is survived by her dear husband, Fran; her beloved son Larri; daughter-in-law Cathy; grandchildren Jim, Mike and Sam; daughter-in-law Maureen and granddaughters Monica (Ben Kobol) and Emily; and great-grandson Finn, and many other cherished friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her dear son Brian. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, December 2, 2021 1:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Parish (1619 Washington Street), Grafton, WI. In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Joseph Parish in Grafton or your favorite charity.
Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com for the livestream link of the Funeral Mass or to send online condolences to the Broomfield family.