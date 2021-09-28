Amanda K. Groth, 28
Amanda K. Groth passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 21, 2021, surrounded by her loving family after complications with colitis and cancer. Her spirit and compassion will live on with those she loved and the many whom she touched.
Mandy was born on Feb. 22, 1993, to Michael and Peggy (Schnell) Groth. She graduated from Cedarburg High School in 2011 and continued her education at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. In 2016 she graduated with a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts degree and worked as an interior designer.
She moved to Merrill in 2017 to be with her true love and future husband, Derek Woellner. Their enjoyment was spending time together with their furry dog, Paisley, and in state parks surrounded by nature. Her passion for nature was fostered in her childhood years camping and traveling with family. Recently she became an active member of the Merrill Parks and Recreation Committee. Mandy’s other hobbies included traveling, cooking, gardening, watching “Bob’s Burgers” and playing competitive board games with Derek, and being with family and friends.
Our family and her friends will miss Mandy’s joyful and compassionate spirit. Mandy will be deeply missed and is survived by her fiance, Derek Woellner; parents, Mike and Peg Groth; brother, Josh Groth (Michelle); and sister, Hannah Groth (Bill). She will also be fondly remembered by her grandparents Jerome and Kay Groth and James and Marjorie Schnell; aunts, uncles, cousins, other family members, friends, and the community.
Special thanks to the caring medical staff at Froedtert Hospital & the Medical College of Wisconsin and Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
A service of Christian burial will be celebrated at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg, WI 53012. The Rev. Janis Kinens will preside. A private interment will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation and Wisconsin State Parks.
The Mueller Funeral Home of Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.muellerfuneralhome.com.