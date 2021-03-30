Andrew B. Kellett, 28
Andrew B. Kellett entered his heavenly home on March 23, 2021, at the age of 28.
At a young age Andrew was very athletic. He enjoyed skateboarding, snowboarding and soccer. He had a very creative mind that he expressed through his artwork and song lyrics.
An unfortunate turn of life events plagued him the last few years of his life. He would portray to others that he was fine, but kept his secret of brokenness behind closed doors. His struggles were a black cloud that just wouldn’t clear.
God’s grace and mercy have lifted those struggles and Andrew has finally found peace and happiness.
Andrew is survived by his parents, Bruce and Nancy Kellett; brother, Jacob Kellett; grandmother, Donna Criplean; aunts, Debbie (Bruce) Kotes, Barbara Moran, Sandy Boegh, Cris Schmalz, Julie Tropsa and uncles, Jim (Gerri) Criplean and Brian (Kristin) Kellett. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Andrew was welcomed by his dear heavenly friends Katie, Josh, Nate, Max and Eric.
A service was held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 701 Washington Ave., Grafton, on Saturday, March 27, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please reach out to a friend who is struggling; do not distance yourself, rather provide the friendship and support they desperately need. For online condolences, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
